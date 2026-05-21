Kebbi Hisbah arrests two suspects over alleged immoral acts, 9 drugs addicts

From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Operatives of the Kebbi State Hisbah, an agency of the State Ministry of Religious Affairs have arrested nine suspected drugs addicts and two adults in a multiple raid within state capital.

Director of Shariah of the board, Sirajo Usman Kamba disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, ” On 20/05/2026, the Kebbi State Hisbah Board apprehended a young man and a young woman at Filin Idi Area, Birnin Kebbi, over alleged immoral acts contrary to Islamic teachings and societal moral values.

“The Board also carried out a raid at a house located in Gesse Phase 2, Birnin Kebbi, where seven (7) women and two (2) young men were found, while some other suspects reportedly escaped by jumping over the fence.

“The suspects are alleged to have been involved in drug abuse and other immoral activities.”.

Kamba also said that Nigeria Immigration Service,during their patrol arrested some illegal immigrants.

He said: “furthermore, officers of the Immigration Service, while conducting routine patrols and checks aimed at identifying illegal immigrants and non-citizens, came across a number of young men and women roaming under suspicious and indecent circumstances.

“A total of twenty-three (23) persons were subsequently handed over to the Hisbah Board for further investigation and necessary action.

“During the operation, the suspects were divided into two categories.

The foreign nationals are currently in the custody of the Immigration officers for further investigation and verification of their status.

“Meanwhile, 23 Nigerian citizens are in the custody of the Kebbi State Hisbah Board for further investigation.The Hisbah Board is currently carrying out further investigations into all the cases”, he said.