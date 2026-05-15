Kano: Police nab suspect with 879 parcels of cannabis sativa

From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Operatives of the Kano State Command of the Nigeria Police have arrested a suspected drug peddler, Umaru, with a total of 879 parcels of suspected cannabis sativa.

A statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa on Friday, identified the suspect as Umaru a.k.a. Jalo of Yan Shado village in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of the state.

The statement noted that officers, acting on credible intelligence, moved in and caught the suspect offloading eighteen (18) sacks of dried leaves suspected to be Cannabis Sativa into his residence

“Upon examination, each sack contained parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Cannabis Sativa, totaling eight hundred and seventy-nine (879) parcels.

The suspect was subsequently arrested at the scene and is currently in custody undergoing investigation, the statement said adding that the suspect would be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

The statement reaffirmed the Command’s zero-tolerance stance on drug trafficking and abuse, noting that illicit drugs remained a major driver of violent crimes, thuggery, and social disorder in the state.