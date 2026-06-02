From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

​The Kano State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has thrown its weight behind the decision of the national leadership to appoint former President Goodluck Jonathan as its presidential candidate.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, the Kano State Chairman of the party, Yusuf Ado Kibya, indicated that the chapter had reviewed the national leadership’s decision and was satisfied with it.

​Kibya stated that the regional chapter acknowledges and respects the processes that led to the decision, affirming their support for the national leadership’s right to determine the party’s national trajectory within the framework of their constitution. He added that Kano remains aligned with the party’s broad objectives and will engage in constructive dialogue to advance the PDP mission.

​The chairman also condemned in the strongest terms the recent disruption of the party’s Special National Convention in Abuja by political hoodlums. He charged that the disruption directly undermines the principles of democracy, free association, and the constitutional rights upon which Nigeria’s political system is built.

​He insisted that such violent interference poses a significant threat to a peaceful, inclusive, and competitive democracy. He called on all political actors to uphold the rule of law, respect civil liberties, and pursue political engagement through lawful, peaceful, and constructive avenues.

​Kibya stressed that the PDP remains a credible, competitive, and formidable force in both state and national politics. He pledged that the party would work tirelessly to earn the votes and trust of the Kano electorate by focusing on policies that create jobs, improve security, and enhance essential services.