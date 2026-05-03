Kano-Jigawa-Katsina-Maradi rail project hits 60% completion, on track for 2027 delivery – FG

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Federal Government’s ambitious Kano-Jigawa-Katsina-Maradi Railway Project is 60 percent complete, with full delivery targeted for December 2027.

Resident Engineer from the Federal Ministry of Transportation overseeing section two of the project, Ali Bukar, shared the update during a site visit in Jigawa by the Presidential Media Team. The team, led by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare.

The visit was part of an inspection tour of federal and state projects in Nigeria’s Northwest, organised by the Governor Hope Uzodimma-led Renewed Hope Ambassadors.

“The project had reached 60 percent completion across its two key corridors with an expected delivery period of December 2027,” Bukar stated, highlighting intensified construction on the Kano to Dutse stretch.

He detailed progress on bridge construction over key waterways and challenging terrains, noting that foundation works—including piling and substructure development—have advanced significantly, with superstructure installations underway at multiple sites.

Bukar added that the 104-kilometer Kano to Jigawa section, plus the Kano-Dutse branch line, has seen milestones in track laying, earthworks, and structural components.

Fully funded under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Infrastructure scheme, the rail line aims to boost connectivity and trade links to Maradi in Niger Republic.

The team also toured state projects, including Kano’s Tal-Udu interchange flyover in Gwale Local Government Area, a concrete waterline from Kapin Chiri Dam for irrigation in Kano South, Jigawa’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu Skills Acquisition Centre in Dutse, and tractors procured for farming.