Kaduna South ADC candidate Gaiya pledges peaceful coexistence

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate for the Kaduna South senatorial district, Hon Godfrey Gaiya, has commended his constituency, promising to ensure unity and peaceful coexistence among the people.

In an emotional letter of gratitude and appreciation sent to his senatorial district and made available in Abuja, Gaiya, a two-term member of the House of Representatives, reassured his constituency that he would not disappoint them in the upper legislative chamber when elected next year.

Hon Gaiya, who clinched an intimidating 28,350 votes to emerge victorious during the party primary, described his victory as a testament to a collective commitment to the progress and unity of Southern Kaduna.

“I am deeply humbled and grateful for the overwhelming support, trust, and confidence you have shown me throughout the just-concluded ADC senatorial primary election.

“The outcome of the primary, in which I was declared the winner with over 28,350 votes, is a testament to our collective commitment to the progress and unity of Southern Kaduna.

“I sincerely appreciate every delegate, party official, stakeholder, youth, woman, and supporter who stood firmly with our shared vision. Your dedication and belief in our cause have been truly inspiring.

“The primary election was conducted in a peaceful and democratic atmosphere. During the process, James Bawa Magaji, the former Deputy Governor of the old Kaduna State, officially withdrew from the race and urged his supporters to vote for Pastor Aminchi Habu.

“I commend him for his statesmanship and commitment to the democratic process and unity of our great party,” he stated.

While appealing to them, Gaiya, the former member of the House Committee on Sports, noted: “As we move forward, I call on all party members and supporters to remain united and focused. Together, we will continue to strengthen our party and work tirelessly to achieve victory in the general election.

“Thank you for your unwavering support and confidence. By the grace of God and with our collective efforts, victory is sure,” he added.