Justice Crack: Peter Akah calls for Nigeria military reform

By Lawrence Agbo

Popular activist Peter Akah has called for urgent reforms within Nigeria’s military and other public institutions following the arrest of a popular activist known as Justice Crack over alleged incitement.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Morning Brief, Akah said the incident should push Nigerians to pay closer attention to how institutions operate and why structural reforms are necessary to ensure professionalism and accountability.

According to him, national institutions, especially the military, must be strengthened to perform their responsibilities effectively while also protecting both officers and the citizens they serve.

“We all should wake up and see that our institutions should be reformed to carry out their jobs professionally, to protect both the officers and the country,” he said.

Akah stressed that the welfare of military personnel should be treated as a national priority, arguing that a poorly supported armed force creates wider security risks for the country.

He noted that service men and women who defend the nation deserve better care, proper welfare and stronger institutional support to enable them to perform at their best.

“A well-taken care of military is a well-protected nation, and nobody should turn a blind eye when our servicemen are seen not to be taken care of,” he added.

His comments came while reacting to the reported arrest of Justice Crack by military authorities over allegations of incitement, a development that has sparked debate over civil rights, military conduct and the broader state of Nigeria’s security institutions.

Akah maintained that beyond individual cases, the larger issue remains the urgent need to build stronger institutions that function transparently, professionally and in the best interest of national stability.

He said reforms must not only focus on discipline and accountability, but also on ensuring that those in uniform are properly equipped, respected and supported as part of national development.