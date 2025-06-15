Irate youths in Benue took to the streets to protest on Sunday, blocking the Abuja-Makurdi highway in an expression of anger over the incessant killings in the state.

Dressed in black and wielding palm fronds and placards with various inscriptions, the demonstrators barricaded the busy road, disrupting the flow of traffic while demanding an end to the bloodshed.

The protest resulted in panic among commuters as vehicles were prevented from passing the route.

The development comes 24 hours after a deadly attack was launched by suspected herdsmen on Yelewata community in Guma Local Government Area, resulting in the killing of over 200 people.

A warning had been given by the Benue government against unlawful gatherings and confrontations, particularly by youths amid escalating tensions in the affected communities, but the angry youths said they felt abandoned.

The protesters also called for concrete security measures and justice for the victims of the attacks.