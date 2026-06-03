JT Agency emerges among Pitchers 2026’s most awarded

JT Agency has announced itself on Africa’s creative stage after securing 35 recognitions at the 2026 Pitchers Festival, one of the continent’s most prestigious platforms for celebrating excellence in advertising, communications and creative storytelling.

Making its debut appearance at the festival, the Abuja-based visual storytelling agency won 18 awards, comprising one Silver and 17 Bronze medals, while also earning 18 Shortlists across multiple categories.

The performance placed JT Agency among the most recognised agencies at this year’s festival and marked one of the strongest first-time outings by a Nigerian agency at the competition.

The agency’s biggest success came from BAO Ni, which emerged as its most awarded project. The campaign secured the agency’s only Silver award in the Heritage Integrated Campaigns category and added five Bronze awards for Excellence in Media Execution, Use of Integrated Media, Use of Music, Heritage Audio, and Outdoor Billboards and Posters. The project also earned two Shortlists.

Another strong performer was Tikera Africa Weaving Futures, which received six recognitions, including Bronze awards in Design Craft, Corporate Image and Reputation, and Heritage Design. The project also secured Shortlists in Print Craft, Entertainment Film and Non-Profit Organisations.

The agency’s International Women’s Day campaign, Let Her Finish, earned three Bronze awards in Design Craft and two additional Shortlists for Use of Data and Heritage Film.

Meanwhile, Take Your Flowers, a campaign focused on employee wellbeing and health advocacy, picked up two Bronze awards and two Shortlists.

Judges recognised the project in categories including Health Equity and Advocacy and Use of Insights and Strategy.

JT Agency also received awards for its self-branding project, This Thing Called JT, which won two Bronze awards in Digital Mobile and Social Craft and Websites/Microsites/Web.

Other recognised projects included TEDx Bauchi 2025 – Building Bridges, which earned a Bronze award and a Shortlist; RCA – Run for Tomorrow, which secured three Shortlists; and TEDx Katagum – Reclaiming the Future, which received two Shortlists.

Additional Shortlist recognitions came through JT Agency The Rebrand, BAO, and the West Africa Economic Summit – Stitched Together in Unity.

The awards spanned a wide range of categories, including film, design, media strategy, cultural storytelling, corporate reputation, live events, digital experiences, health advocacy and social impact communications.

Founded as a visual storytelling agency, JT Agency has built its reputation through documentary filmmaking, photography, communications campaigns, coffee table books, events and cultural advocacy projects. Its work often focuses on preserving stories, celebrating heritage and helping organisations communicate with authenticity.

Industry observers say the Pitchers recognition reflects the growing influence of agencies that combine strong storytelling with strategic communications and cultural insight.

For JT Agency, the results represent a significant milestone. For the wider creative industry, they signal the arrival of a new player capable of competing with some of Africa’s most established agencies.

In a festival where many agencies spend years seeking recognition, JT Agency achieved what few newcomers do — it arrived, competed and left with 35 recognitions on its first attempt.