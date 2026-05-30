Jonathan emerges PDP faction’s presidential candidate in absentia

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faction led by Kabiru Turaki has named former President Goodluck Jonathan as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

Jonathan’s candidature was approved on Saturday at a special national convention held at the party’s office in Area 10, Garki District, Abuja.

Although Jonathan was not present at the venue, his certificate of return was received on his behalf by Fred Agbedi, a member of the house of representatives from Bayelsa state.

The Turaki-led faction had initially planned to hold its convention at the A-Class Park and Event Centre.

However, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) directed owners of hotels and event centres to only deal with the leadership of political parties recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The PDP faction backed by FCT minister Nyesom Wike is recognised by the electoral umpire.