Japan tightens student visa rules, demands tougher financial proof

International students planning to study in Japan will now face stricter visa procedures and tougher documentation requirements as Japanese authorities tighten immigration rules for foreign applicants.

According to updated guidelines published on the “Study in Japan” platform operated by the Japan Student Services Organization, students must complete several stages before they can legally enter the country for academic purposes.

The process now includes securing admission into a recognised institution, obtaining a Certificate of Eligibility, applying for a student visa, and completing residence registration after arrival in Japan.

A major requirement in the process is the Certificate of Eligibility, commonly known as COE, which serves as official proof that a student meets Japan’s immigration conditions for long-term study.

Under the arrangement, the accepting university or language school in Japan usually applies for the certificate on behalf of the student through a regional immigration bureau.

Without the COE, applicants may struggle to secure a student visa from Japanese embassies or consulates in their home countries.

Japanese authorities are also demanding stronger financial proof from applicants to show they can support themselves throughout their stay.

Students may now be required to submit bank statements, proof of income, sponsorship details, or other financial records covering tuition, accommodation and living expenses.

After receiving the COE, applicants can proceed with visa applications using documents including a valid passport, completed visa form, passport photographs and copies of the eligibility certificate.

Students staying longer than three months will also receive a residence card, known as a zairyu card, upon arrival at major airports including Narita, Haneda and Kansai.

Authorities further directed foreign students to register their residential address within 14 days of arrival, while residents will also be issued a 12-digit identification number under Japan’s “My Number” system for taxation, banking and official services.

The updated rules are expected to affect thousands of international students seeking admission into Japanese universities and language schools, as the country moves to strengthen compliance, immigration monitoring and financial verification procedures.