JAMB begins change of institution, result printing process

By Seyi Babalola

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has stated that candidates who wish to change their university or line of study after the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) can immediately begin the process.

According to JAMB spokesperson Fabian Benjamin, the procedure has been formally activated.

“Candidates wishing to change their institution or programme of choice may now proceed to do so by visiting any of the Board’s approved CBT,” the statement read.

JAMB advised applicants to visit any accredited Computer-Based Test (CBT) centre nationwide to make the necessary changes.

The Board also announced that candidates will be able to print their original 2026 UTME result slips starting from Monday, May 18, 2026.

“Furthermore, the printing of the original 2026 UTME result slip will commence on Monday, 18th May, 2026,” Benjamin stated.