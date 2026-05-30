It’ll take years to end kidnapping for ransom – Igbokwe

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Joe Igbokwe said kidnapping for ransom in Nigeria would take years to dislodge.

Igbokwe said this in a Facebook post on Saturday.

Citing data attributed to the National Bureau of Statistics, a security expert, Prof. Oyesoji Aremu stated that Nigeria recorded about 2.2 million kidnapping incidents in a single year with ransom payments estimated at N2.2 trillion.

Aremu, who spoke during a public lecture in Ondo State, said the figures reflect the emergence of a well-organised “ransom economy” driven by banditry, kidnapping syndicates and insurgent networks across the country.

Igbokwe decried the growing trend of kidnapping for ransom in the country.

He said, “The business of kidnapping for ransom will take years to be dislodged in Nigeria.

“It has been the most lucrative business across Nigeria. Young and old men and women are deeply involved in the business. It is cheapest business in Nigeria.”