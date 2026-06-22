Invest Lagos 3.0: How Lagos is mobilising over N4 trillion for future

By Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos has always been a city of ambition.

A city where vision is matched by execution, where resilience fuels innovation, and where opportunities are transformed into measurable outcomes. At the recently concluded Invest Lagos 3.0 Summit, we posed a defining question to global investors, policymakers, development institutions, and business leaders: Is Lagos truly the Business Gateway to Africa?

After two days of high-level engagement, investment negotiations, strategic partnerships, and direct interactions with investors from across the world, the answer was unequivocal: Yes.

Invest Lagos 3.0 was not merely another conference. Like every other initiatives of our government, it was a demonstration of Lagos State’s capacity to convene capital, mobilise partnerships, and accelerate economic transformation at scale. Most importantly, it produced tangible outcomes. More than N4 trillion in investment commitments were secured across infrastructure, energy, housing, healthcare, technology, logistics, manufacturing, and industrial development.

These are not abstract promises. They represent projects to be executed, jobs to be created, industries to be expanded, and prosperity to be shared. As I stated at the conclusion of the summit: “Success is not measured by speeches or attendance. Success is measured by implementation, execution, and the impact we create for our people.”

The significance of these commitments extends beyond Lagos. They reaffirm the growing confidence of global investors in Nigeria’s economic reforms and in Lagos State’s ability to convert opportunities into results.

That confidence was strongly echoed by the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Kashim Shettima, who described Lagos as a model of sub-national economic leadership and affirmed that the state’s investment drive aligns squarely with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said: “Lagos has demonstrated that when vision is matched with execution, investment naturally follows. What we are witnessing here is a template for economic transformation and investor confidence.”

The fundamentals supporting that confidence remain exceptionally strong.

Today, Lagos boasts a GDP of approximately $259 billion in purchasing power parity terms, making it Africa’s largest sub-national economy. Our population exceeds 23 million people, creating one of the continent’s largest consumer and labour markets. Internally Generated Revenue continues to grow steadily, increasing by 18.5 percent year-on-year, while our debt-to-GDP ratio remains at a prudent 4.11 percent—well below internationally accepted thresholds.

Lagos accounts for nearly 70 percent of Nigeria’s sea freight activity and hosts the country’s busiest aviation hub. It is also home to Africa’s most vibrant innovation ecosystem, producing globally recognised enterprises such as Flutterwave, Moniepoint, Andela, and Interswitch among several other globally recognised companies.

These achievements are not accidental. They are the result of deliberate investments in infrastructure, governance, human capital, and institutional reforms.

The international community recognises this progress. Institutions such as African Export-Import Bank, Africa Finance Corporation, and British International Investment continue to deepen their engagement with Lagos because they see a government that is committed to delivery.

Equally significant was the partnership with the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, whose global network spans 56 Commonwealth nations and over 2.5 billion people.

The Chairman of CWEIC, Lord Marland, captured the essence of Lagos’s growing global relevance when he noted: “There is no conversation about investment in Africa without a conversation about Lagos. Lagos is increasingly becoming one of the most important investment destinations in the Commonwealth.”

That sentiment was reinforced by the Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat, Wamkele Mene, who highlighted Lagos’s strategic role in unlocking continental trade and investment opportunities.

According to him: “Lagos possesses the scale, connectivity, entrepreneurial energy, and market depth required to become one of the principal gateways for intra-African trade and global investment.”

These endorsements matter because they reflect a broader shift in global capital allocation.

Around the world, investors are increasingly looking beyond national economies toward globally competitive cities and regions capable of delivering growth, scale, and certainty. Lagos stands at the centre of that shift. Our demographics, infrastructure pipeline, digital economy, and reform agenda combine to create one of the most compelling investment destinations in emerging markets today.

At the heart of our long-term strategy is the Lagos International Financial Centre (LIFC), being developed in partnership with EnterpriseNGR and TheCityUK. The LIFC will position Lagos as a globally connected financial hub, facilitating capital flows between Africa and international markets while strengthening Nigeria’s role in global finance. Simultaneously, we are reshaping the physical infrastructure of our economy.

In transportation, the Blue and Red railway lines are transforming urban mobility. The Lekki Deep Sea Port has become one of West Africa’s most advanced maritime gateways. Construction of the Fourth Mainland Bridge is progressing, while preparations for the Lekki-Epe International Airport continue to advance.

As Deputy Governor Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat aptly observed during the summit: “Every rail line, every road, every port, every power project reflects a deliberate choice about the future we are building.”

That future extends beyond infrastructure.

Through initiatives such as the Lagos Central Food Security Systems and Logistics Park, we are strengthening food security and supply chains. Through investments in technology and innovation, we are expanding opportunities for entrepreneurs and young people. Through the creative economy—Afrobeats, Nollywood, fashion, literature, and culture—we are building globally competitive industries that generate jobs, attract investment, and expand exports.

As I remarked during the summit: “Culture is no longer simply an expression of identity. It is an economic force, an investment opportunity, and one of Lagos’s greatest competitive advantages.”

Energy remains another critical pillar of our development agenda. Through electricity market reforms, embedded generation initiatives, renewable energy investments, and the establishment of the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission, we are creating a more reliable and competitive energy ecosystem capable of supporting long-term industrial growth.

The broad participation at Invest Lagos 3.0—including governors, ministers, development finance institutions, multinational corporations, investment funds, and business leaders—demonstrated that investor confidence in Lagos is strong despite global economic uncertainty.

What investors encountered was not a city waiting for transformation. They experienced a city already transforming.

From the Dangote Petroleum Refinery to the Lekki Free Zone, from modern transport infrastructure to emerging industrial clusters, Lagos is demonstrating that large-scale development can be planned, financed, and delivered. This is ultimately the foundation of investor confidence: credibility.

Credibility is earned through consistency, strengthened through execution, and sustained through results.

Since 2019, our administration has pursued this philosophy through the THEMES and THEMES+ development agenda. Rail systems have moved from plans to operations. Infrastructure projects have progressed from concepts to construction. Ease-of-doing-business reforms have translated into measurable improvements. Digital governance initiatives continue to deepen transparency and efficiency.

Most importantly, we have focused on building institutions that will endure. The Lagos International Financial Centre, our investment facilitation reforms, digital governance architecture, and post-summit investment conversion mechanisms are designed not merely for today, but for generations to come. Because great cities are built on institutions, not individuals.

Invest Lagos 3.0 has reaffirmed what many investors already recognise: Lagos is not simply participating in Africa’s growth story; Lagos is helping to shape it.

With over ₦4 trillion in investment commitments secured, strong international partnerships established, and a clear pathway to execution, our message to the world is clear:

The gateway is open. The opportunities are real. The fundamentals are strong. Certainly, Lagos is ready to lead Africa’s next era of economic growth and prosperity.

• Mr. Sanwo-Olu is Governor of Lagos State