Interpol seizes over 3,300 illegal firearms, 56 tonnes of drugs in major operation

At least 3,308 firearms and 56 tonnes of illegal drugs were seized in an Interpol-coordinated police operation targeting illicit firearms trafficking and associated criminal activities in the Americas.

The three-month exercise dubbed Operation Orca XI was conducted across 20 countries in Central America, South America, and the Caribbean between October 15, 2025 and November 30, 2025, Interpol said in a press release on May 26.

“In addition to firearms seizures, participating authorities reported 8,701 arrests related to firearm and drug possession or trafficking, as well as various other crimes and offences.

“Officers also seized nearly 200,000 rounds of ammunition, USD 256,025 in cash and 210 vehicles,” the statement reads in part.

According to Interpol, firearms trafficking in the region is inextricably linked to other forms of criminal activity, including drug trafficking, human trafficking, migrant smuggling and cybercrime.

It said the organized criminal groups and gangs behind these crimes frequently utilize the same trafficking routes for multiple illicit commodities.

“Operation Orca XI highlighted this connection, with ten participating countries also reporting significant drug seizures, including 6.9 tonnes of cocaine; 659,403 units of coca plants; 9.3 tonnes of cocaine base paste; 38.5 tonnes of marijuana; 2 tonnes of methamphetamine; and 11 kg of ketamine,” the statement reads in part.

In preparation for the operation, Interpol said it assisted participating countries in analyzing firearms trafficking intelligence, developing national threat assessments and coordinating cross-border information exchange, with support from the Organization of American States (OAS) to facilitate regional collaboration.

Interpol Secretary General, Valdecy Urquiza said, “The thousands of firearms removed from circulation thanks to Operation Orca XI and the significant quantities of drugs seized, represent real progress in the fight against organized crime. INTERPOL’s commitment remains to support law enforcement agencies with the intelligence, tools and coordination they need to stay ahead of these evolving threats.”

Secretary General of the Organization of American States, Albert R. Ramdin said, “This is what success looks like when hemispheric coordination and world-class technical and operational capacity join forces: thousands of firearms off the streets, drugs seized, and safer communities. Operation Orca XI proves that international cooperation and information sharing get results – and our security frameworks must continue delivering. The OAS stands ready to support member states with partners like INTERPOL for the benefit of the Americas.”

Participating countries included Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, and El Salvador.

Others were Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname and Uruguay.