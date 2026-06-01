Insecurity: We don’t support protests leading to breakdown of law, order – Kwankwaso

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Vice Presidential Candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has dismissed claims circulating on social media alleging plans to stage protests over rising insecurity in the country.

Kwankwaso, in a statement posted on his official X handle on Monday, described the report as false and misleading, urging the public to disregard it in its entirety.

According to him, neither he nor the NDC supports any form of protest or action capable of disrupting public peace or triggering a breakdown of law and order.

“Our attention has been drawn to a message currently circulating on social media falsely claiming that we are planning a protest over the rising insecurity in the country,” he said.

“We do not support any action that could lead to the breakdown of public order or the destruction of lives and property. As responsible leaders, we remain committed to peaceful and constructive approaches in addressing national challenges,” the statement added.

Kwankwaso stressed that the party remains firmly committed to democratic principles, insisting that the ballot box remains the most legitimate avenue for citizens to express grievances and effect change.

“As committed democrats, we firmly believe that the ballot box remains the most legitimate and effective way to express grievances and seek change,” he stated.

He expressed confidence in the Nigeria Democratic Congress, noting that the party is focused on securing victory in the forthcoming elections through peaceful democratic means.

“Our party, the NDC, is confident of securing a resounding victory in the upcoming elections through peaceful democratic means,” he added.

The former Kano State governor urged members of the public to ignore what he described as deliberate disinformation being spread online, warning against attempts to mislead Nigerians or incite unrest.

Kwankwaso reaffirmed his commitment to peaceful political engagement and issue-based discourse as preparations continue ahead of the next general elections.