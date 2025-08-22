…mourns Buhari, Uwais, Ogbe, others

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on Thursday painted a grim picture of the tragedies confronting the North, lamenting that the region has been battered by insecurity, natural disasters, and the deaths of many of its illustrious leaders.

Speaking at the 78th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Kaduna, ACF Chairman, Chief Mamman Mike Osuman (SAN), said the Forum was mourning the passing of prominent sons of the region, including former President Muhammadu Buhari, ex-Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais, former ACF Chairman, Chief Audu Ogbeh, renowned philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, and former Minister of Education, Professor Jubril Aminu.

He said the spate of tragedies extended beyond prominent figures, as children, young people, and the aged continued to die from floods, accidents, and attacks by bandits, marauders, and terrorists.

“Our pains as a region are enormous. We have lost leaders of stature and ordinary citizens alike — to natural causes, to insecurity, and to disasters. This calls for deep introspection and ceaseless prayers,” Osuman told the gathering before inviting members to observe a minute of silence.

He warned that this was no time for complacency, stressing that insecurity, crimes and environmental disasters have pushed families and communities into despair. “This is not the time to sit on the fence or, like the ostrich, bury our heads in the sand. The North must remain united and vigilant against deceit, avarice, misinformation, and treachery,” he charged.

Despite the sombre mood, the ACF said preparations for its 25th anniversary celebrations billed for October remain on course. Committees, according to Osuman, were already working to deliver “a profound and historic event” to reflect the forum’s resilience.

He also reminded members that ACF remains strictly non-partisan, noting that while individuals may have personal political leanings, the forum would not be dragged into party politics. “Our allegiance is to the North, to its people, and to one indivisible Nigeria,” he declared.

The chairman disclosed that the forum will also open its doors to engagements with groups sharing similar ideals, including the Forum for National Restoration, whose Director-General, Dr. D.N. Okechukwu, was scheduled to address members briefly.

As part of its agenda, the forum is expected to deliberate on security, the economy, youth development, and the general state of the nation, before issuing a communiqué to the press.

Osuman saluted the resilience of members who braved insecurity and economic hardship to attend the NEC, urging them to sustain their service to the people and the region.

“Let this gathering be a beacon of brotherhood, truth and law-abiding conduct,” he added.

END.