Insecurity, impunity threatening religious freedom in Nigeria – UN envoy

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion or Belief, Nazila Ghanea, has warned that rising insecurity, violence and impunity are undermining religious freedom across Nigeria.

Speaking in Abuja after an 11-day official visit to the country, Ghanea said concerns about insecurity dominated discussions with government officials, security agencies, religious leaders, civil society groups, victims and members of the diplomatic community.

“Discussion of freedom of religion or belief in Nigeria elicits very acute concerns about insecurity, violence and conflict which has spread throughout the country and has generated huge alarm.”

“These include terrorist actions, gang violence and banditry incursions, land grabbing to mass displacement, armed conflict and cattle rustling, hostage taking to arson attacks, destruction of holy places and schools, large scale kidnappings in remote areas and civil unrest around protests and strikes.”

Ghanea said the persistence of violence and lack of accountability have deepened suffering in many communities, particularly in rural areas where victims often face repeated attacks without justice.

“What remains uncontested is that, at the village and hamlet levels in particular concentrations of the country, scores of innocent people experience killings, mass violence and the total decimation of their livelihoods, time and again, witnessing little or no justice.”

She also raised concerns over the politicisation of religion, noting that narratives portraying Nigeria as a Muslim North and Christian South oversimplify the country’s diversity.

“The existence of the religion field in such forms reinforces religion as a predominant organising principle of Nigerian society which, in turn, makes it highly susceptible to religion being ‘played’ for power, politics and wealth.”

The UN envoy further highlighted allegations of discrimination affecting both Christians and Muslims in different parts of the country and called for greater protection of religious rights and equality before the law.

Ghanea also expressed concern over blasphemy laws in some northern states, saying such provisions could conflict with constitutional guarantees on freedom of thought, conscience and religion. She referenced the 2025 ruling of the ECOWAS Court on Kano State’s blasphemy laws and noted that some state officials questioned the binding nature of the judgment.

The rapporteur said her full report and recommendations would be presented to the UN Human Rights Council in March 2027. She, however, praised the resilience of Nigerians and expressed confidence in the country’s ability to strengthen religious freedom.

“There is no doubt that Nigeria has the expertise, experts and committed, inspirational youth to secure freedom of thought, conscience and religion for all on an equal basis.”

“There is also no doubt that there is a long way to go until that is fully realised.”

Her remarks come amid renewed international scrutiny of Nigeria’s security situation following the decision by Donald Trump to redesignate Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” over alleged violations of religious freedom. The Federal Government has rejected the designation, insisting that insecurity in the country is driven by criminality, terrorism and banditry rather than religious persecution.