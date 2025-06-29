As the country grapples with insecurity across the six geopolitical zones, federal government has pledged to prioritise stable electricity supply to all military bases across the country.

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu made the commitment while receiving the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar and his delegation during a courtesy visit to the Ministry of Power, in Abuja.

The visit was part of broader efforts by the Nigerian Air Force to foster deeper collaboration with the ministry on power supply reliability for Air Force Bases nationwide.

Adelabu described reliable electricity as essential for securing military facilities and safeguarding national assets.

“The president has issued a clear directive to prioritise power to military installations in barracks and bases. It’s a national security imperative,” he stated.

The minister highlighted inherited challenges such as inadequate metering and outdated infrastructure, noting that contracts awarded since 2003 for metering of military sites are now entering a renewed and more successful phase. He also revealed ongoing dialogue with distribution companies (DisCos), emphasising the urgent need for co-ordinated efforts to resolve power instability issues across all six geopolitical zones.

Adelabu cited the recent commissioning of a 3.1MW mini- grid to power the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna, as well as ongoing projects in Jaji and other locations. These efforts, he said, will soon be extended to Air Force bases, with a long-term goal of integrating renewable energy solutions into military energy strategy.

“A clean, stable and cost-effective energy supply is critical. The military operates as a strategic institution, not a commercial entity—it deserves tailored energy solutions that reflect its national importance,” the minister affirmed.

Furthermore, the ministry, Adelabu noted, has announced plans to replace outdated transformers with modern alternatives and convene a high-level meeting involving all 11 DisCos and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to craft a sustainable, sector-wide approach.

Earlier, Abubakar had commended the minister for his forward-thinking reforms in the power sector, emphasising that electricity is vital, not only to the economy but to Nigeria’s broader national security infrastructure. He expressed concern over the encroachment on dedicated transmission lines to military facilities and sought the ministry’s support in eliminating illegal connections and resolving long-standing billing reconciliation issues with Ikeja DisCo.

In a statement, the Chief of Air Staff reiterated the Air Force’s readiness to collaborate with the ministry in safeguarding national infrastructure and implementing alternative energy solutions across its bases.

This strategic alignment between the Federal Ministry of Power and the Nigerian Air Force, he explained, marks a significant step toward energy security, operational excellence, and national resilience.