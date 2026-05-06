INEC opposes move to deregister ADC amid legal, political crisis

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has opposed a suit seeking the deregistration of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), insisting that the application does not meet constitutional requirements.

The suit was filed by the Incorporated Trustees of the National Forum of Former Legislators, who are asking the court to remove the ADC from the list of recognised political parties.

In documents presented before the court, INEC argued that the request lacks merit, stating that the deregistration of political parties is guided strictly by constitutional provisions and existing laws, not political pressure or sentiment.

The commission maintained that due process must be followed and that any attempt to bypass laid-down rules would not stand.

The development comes amid a deepening crisis within the ADC following a recent Supreme Court directive involving the party’s leadership dispute. The court had ordered David Mark, identified as factional national chairman, and Nafiu Bala, a former national vice-chairman, to return to the Federal High Court for further hearing on the matter.

Since that ruling, the party has been hit by a wave of defections, with key political figures leaving for other platforms. Among them are Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who have both moved to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

The combination of internal leadership battles and mass defections has further weakened the party, even as the legal push to deregister it continues to unfold in court.