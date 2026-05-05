INEC fixes 11 May for resumption of nationwide CVR

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Monday, 11 May 2026, for the resumption of the third and final phase of the nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

It would be recalled that the second phase of the exercise was suspended on 17 April 2026 to enable the commission to clean up the register after its publication for claims and objections by registrants.

In a statement, Mohammed Kudu Haruna, Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, said the third phase would end on Friday, 10 July 2026.

“The third phase of the CVR, which begins on Monday, 11th May 2026, will end on Friday, 10th July 2026. During this period, eligible citizens who have attained the age of 18, as well as those who were unable to register during the earlier phases, should seize this opportunity to do so,” the statement read.

INEC urged registered voters who want to transfer their registration, replace lost or damaged Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), or correct their biodata, to use the commission’s dedicated online portal.

“In continuation of the process, the commission will display the Register of Voters for claims and objections from Thursday, July 23, to Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

“This statutory exercise provides an important opportunity for citizens to scrutinise the register and assist the commission in ensuring its accuracy, completeness and credibility.

“The commission reassures Nigerians that all necessary arrangements have been concluded for the smooth conduct of the exercise. We once again appeal to all eligible citizens to present themselves for registration and to play their part in strengthening the foundation of our electoral process,” the commission said in the statement.