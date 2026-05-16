INEC confirms all parties meeting membership register submission deadline

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that 22 registered political parties have successfully beaten the deadline for the submission of membership register.

The electoral umpire, in a statement by Mohammed Kudu Haruna, Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, noted that the registered political parties have complied with the Electoral Act 2026 through the deadline.

“The submission followed the extension granted by the commission after political parties raised concerns during a meeting on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, regarding the timeline provided in the revised timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 General Election.

“The commission is pleased to inform Nigerians and stakeholders in the electoral process that all registered parties submitted their registers as of May 8, 2026, two days before the extended deadline,” the statement read.

While explaining further, the electoral umpire noted: “Following a meeting with political parties, the commission, in a press statement issued on March 27, 2026, adjusted the deadline for the submission of party registers from April 21, 2026 to May 10, 2026 to align with the provisions of Section 77(4) of the Electoral Act 2026 and the actual dates fixed by political parties for their primaries.

“Political parties were accordingly allowed to conduct their primaries within the approved period from April 23, 2026 to May 30, 2026, while the register of party members was required to be submitted to the commission not later than 21 days before the conduct of their respective primaries.

“INEC wishes to state that all registered political parties complied with the requirement within the extended timeframe and will subject the submitted registers to the necessary verification processes in line with the law.

“The commission remains committed to the conduct of free, fair, credible and inclusive elections,” INEC noted in the statement.