I’m not aware of any arrangement against Fubara’s second term – APC spokesman

National Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka said he is not aware of any arrangement to prevent Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara from vying for a second term on the party’s platform.

Morka said this during an interview with Channels TV’s Seun Okinbaloye on Friday.

Asked of any arrangement against Fubara’s second term, Morka said, “I am not aware of that.

“At the APC level, I’m the party’s spokesman, and as far as the party is concerned – All Progressives Congress – I’m not aware of any arrangement in Rivers State.”

Earlier this week, speculations were rife about Fubara’s purported defection from the APC after the Rivers governor reportedly stormed out of the party’s screening venue and refused to speak with journalists.

However, the governor shot down the defection rumour and reaffirmed his commitment to the party.

Morka declared that Fubara is the political leader of APC in Rivers, but emphasised that only the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) has the authority to manage elections in states.

He said, “This is a political season, and it’s a season of a lot of talk, sometimes unfounded, speculative, and sometimes outright false.

“You can’t stop it. My advice is to slow down and let the process work so that, at the end of the day, we can have an outcome that is credible and acceptable to everybody.

“The leader of the party is the governor of Rivers State. The governor is the leader of our party in all the states, not just in Rivers State.

“However, when it comes to elections, there is only one authority that has the power to manage elections, and that is the National Working Committee of the party.

“It has the authority to conduct the primaries and not the governors. The governors have never conducted any election for our party.

“There is a political party called the APC with its constitutional organs, especially the NWC, which is the primary manager of elections.

“No governor is in control of our primary process. The party is in control of its process, and all of the committees, like we have set up in Rivers State and other states, are busy doing their jobs and reporting back to the national headquarters.”