Illegal migration: Ireland deports 42 South Africans

The Irish government has deported 42 South African nationals residing illegally in the country to Johannesburg, incurring an expenditure of €735,000 (roughly $845,000) for the initial enforcement action.

According to The Irish Times, the individuals, nine men, 18 women, and 15 children travelling in family units, were escorted from Dublin Airport on a charter flight on Thursday and landed in South Africa on Friday morning, marking Ireland’s fourth major deportation charter flight of the year.

The individuals were reportedly removed from the State on foot of deportation orders by the Garda National Immigration Bureau, which is issued if an individual is deemed to be living illegally in the State and does not take up an option for voluntary return to their home country.

The Irish authorities also disclosed that two of the deported individuals held prior criminal convictions in Ireland.

While Ireland legally categorises South Africa as a safe country of origin, citizens can only qualify for international asylum if they present documentary proof demonstrating a direct threat to their safety back home.

Irish Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan emphasised that while the majority of South Africans in Ireland maintain legal status, compliance with immigration frameworks remains a strict priority.

“Our immigration system must be rules-based and robust,” O’Callaghan was quoted as saying. “The enforcement aspects of our laws, including deportation orders, are an essential requirement for the system to work effectively and to ensure there is public confidence in the application of our legislation in this area.”

O’Callaghan reportedly noted that the €735,000 figure for the cost of Thursday’s mass deportation was an initial one and that the full costs would not be available until the invoicing process has been completed.

He added that Thursday’s deportation charter flight was the fourth to date in 2026, as three previous operations saw 130 people deported from the State, including 67 EU citizens on grounds of criminality.

As noted by Africa Business Insider, the development underscores a two-way migration dilemma currently plaguing South Africa.