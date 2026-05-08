I’ll consult widely on 2027 presidential race –Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said he would consult widely before deciding whether to join the 2027 presidential race.

He made the declaration in Abuja yesterday when thousands of youths, under the aegis of “The Coalition for Jonathan 2027,” gathered at his office to call on him to contest on the platform of any party of his choice.

The former president, who was received with loud cheers by the protesters, emphasised that seeking the highest office in the land was a significant undertaking that required deep engagement with stakeholders.

“Contesting presidency is not a computer game. I’ve heard from the young people. I will consult. I cannot just wake up and say I want to be the president of Nigeria again. But I’m telling you that I will consult. If there is need to, fine,” he said.

The former president, while commending them for their patriotism, noted that their interest in the country’s leadership was a sign of hope.

He, however, challenged them to move beyond advocacy to active participation in the democratic process. Expressing concern over the issue of low voter turnout in Nigeria, he emphasised the need for youths to get their permanent voter cards. He told the youth groups calling on him to contest the 2027 presidential election to first secure their voter card and participate in the electoral process before asking him to return to the race.

Jonathan noted that as an international election observer in over 14 African countries and parts of South-East Asia, Nigeria’s voter turnout remained the lowest in terms of percentage, compared to those countries.

“I have never been to a country that has the low numbers we have, in terms of percentage of voter turnout.

“I think the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) needs to do something about it, their consultants need to study the root causes of voter apathy and find lasting solutions to it.

“As young people, you must be involved in the electoral process.

“If I ask how many of you have your voter cards now, probably 50 per cent of you don’t even have your voter cards, and you’re asking me to go and contest the presidential election.

“So, you must participate in the electoral process,” he said.

The former president also urged youths to continue to be patriotic to the country and be committed to its peace building, saying: “patriotic citizens build their nations while the unpatriotic destroy them.”

Jonathan pledged to continue to advocate for peace, which he described as the key thing Nigeria needs.

“I will continue to advocate for peaceful and credible elections in the country, because if we don’t have peaceful and credible elections, citizens will not want to bother or get involved in politics,” he said.

The former president also decried the “Japa” syndrome—the mass migration of young professionals seeking better opportunities abroad—and the subsequent “disdain” sometimes shown toward Nigerians internationally.

He emphasised that the prosperity seen in developed nations was the result of long-term planning by leaders for future generations.

“The japa- syndrome in Nigeria has to stop. The highest level of disdain shown to Nigerian youths abroad has to stop.

“Even African countries that we helped; African countries that even, when we were students, we were contributing part of our scholarship money to solve their problems.

“They now see Nigeria as if we are a bunch of idiots and criminals, because probably we leaders have not been able to build our country, give hope to our young people and even attract others to come here and work.

“This is the task that faces all Nigerian leaders. These things could be done by any other person, not necessarily Jonathan.”

The former president, while acknowledging the nostalgia for the “glorious days” under his watch when Nigeria was the largest economy in Africa, maintained that the task of nation-building could be achieved by any committed leader.

National President of the coalition, Dr. Tom Ohikere, said their demand was for Jonathan to run for the 2027 general elections on any political party of his choice.

Ohikere recalled that the protesters, in their thousands, were at the former president’s office on April 8 to deliver the message from millions of Nigerians but that he was not in the office.

“We are asking you to hear our cries and contest the 2027 presidential elections, Sir.

“This mammoth crowd that came with us here today is a fragment of your supporters nationwide and represents every tribe and tongue, and every religious belief in this country.

“We, young and old, girls and boys, men and women, are all here crying for your voice to say ‘yes’ to our request,” he said.

Ohikere urged the former president to make a commitment to run the 2027 presidential elections and immediately pick a presidential nomination form of any party of his choice.

He pledged that the coalition would join him in any party of his choice and relay millions of supporters nationwide for him.

“Contest the 2027 presidential election and give us the opportunity to vote for you once again,” Ohikere said.

A member of the group, Chikodiri Adogu, while speaking for the youth, said that Nigerian youth believed Jonathan represented the hope they were yearning for.

According to Adogu, Nigerian youths look forward to stable electricity, good roads, quality healthcare and a functional education system that were enjoyed by Nigerians under Jonathan’s administration.

“Sir, we are a generation that does not want to inherit struggle and pass it on.

“We want to experience good governance for ourselves and have something better to give to the next generation.

“That is why we are here today. With humility and deep respect, I make this appeal: Your Excellency, we urge you to declare your interest in the 2027 presidential election,” he said.