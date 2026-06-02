If rigging decides 2027, Tinubu will win easily — Babachir Lawal

By Lawrence Agbo

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu would be impossible to defeat in the 2027 presidential election if electoral manipulation becomes the deciding factor.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, Lawal argued that Tinubu possesses unmatched political influence when it comes to navigating electoral contests, asserting that no rival could outmanoeuvre him if elections were determined by rigging rather than the ballot.

The former SGF made the remarks while responding to questions about the prospects of the 2027 election and whether the president already held a significant advantage ahead of the contest.

“If the parameter for winning elections in Nigeria is rigging, nobody can face Bola Tinubu in this country. If Atiku’s strength is in manipulating results, I wish him luck; he will meet the master rigger in front,” he added.

Lawal also aimed former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, dismissing his presidential ambition and expressing doubts about his ability to provide the leadership Nigeria needs.

According to him, his assessment of Atiku’s political record convinced him that an Atiku administration would perform worse than the current government.

“I know Atiku. I have studied his antecedents and realised that his presidency will be worse than Bola Tinubu’s. I do not want to enter a situation in which I will regret my decision. I realised that the Nigeria we need is not available in Atiku’s leadership,” he said.

He said he had no intention of supporting the former vice president, insisting that Nigeria’s leadership challenges would not be resolved under Atiku.

The former SGF further criticised Atiku for what he described as a lack of strong public engagement on issues of insecurity, including kidnappings and mass killings across the country.

Lawal maintained that he is not currently backing any presidential aspirant, including former Labour Party candidate Peter Obi, adding that he intends to remain politically unaffiliated for the time being.

His comments came shortly after he resigned from the African Democratic Congress, a move he linked to alleged irregularities during the party’s presidential primary.

Lawal accused party leaders of manipulating the exercise to favour Atiku, claiming that the outcome was predetermined and that legitimate results were altered to benefit a select group within the party.

Describing the ADC as a platform compromised by internal manipulation, he said he could not continue to associate with what he termed a “rigging machine” ahead of the next general election.

The ADC has, however, rejected the allegations and insisted that its primary election was conducted fairly and transparently.

The party declared Atiku winner of the contest after he defeated former Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi and businessman Mohammed Hayatu-Deen to secure its presidential ticket for 2027.

With Tinubu already emerging as the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, the stage is gradually being set for another fiercely contested presidential election, with opposition parties expected to rally behind their respective candidates in the months ahead.