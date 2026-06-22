Ibrahim Ali Amin dismisses endorsement of Khalil as ADC gubernatorial flag bearer in Kano State.

By Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) gubernatorial aspirant in Kano State, Ibrahim Ali Amin Little has urged the public to disregard the purported endorsement of Ibrahim Khalil as the gubernatorial flag bearer of the party in the state for the 2027 general elections.

A statement issued by his media team on Monday and signed by Adhan Mukhar Tudun Wada, insisted that contrary to their unfounded claim, the party did not hold any gubernatorial primary at any time and anywhere in the state, where the said Khalil was either endorsed, selected or secured the approval of party members as the gubernatorial flag bearer of the party.

The statement explained that what the party had at the national level was a consensus meeting hosted in Abuja, which was attended by both aspirants- Ibrahim Ali Amin and Ibrahim Khalil and which resolved that both of them should work together and accept whatever decision the party decides regarding its gubernatorial candidate in the state.

The statement expressed surprise that Ibrahim Khalil would choose to attend the consensus meeting, which was intended to resolve the issue of a consensus flag bearer for the party in the state, if he had been endorsed, selected or had, any time won the party’s primary elections as they had claimed.

“We are loyal party members. We will not do anything that will undermine the integrity of the consensus committee or our great party. We are waiting for the decision of the national leadership,” the statement held.

The statement also raised questions about the mandate of “So – called ADC stakeholders” which was credited with the unfounded claim about thechioce of a flagbearer.

The statement noted that the Chairman of the party, Sulaiman Muhammad – Sabo, who led the stakeholders, was no longer occupying the party chairman’s position by virtue of the judgment of Federal High Court on his leadership.

The statement said that, “The party would constitute a caretaker committee once it concludes the process of addressing the issue of aspirants for political offices across the country”.

Daily Sun recalls that prior to this statement, a group of ADC members led by Sulaiman Muhammad – Sabo, who identified themselves as party’s stakeholders had thrown their weight behind the candidate of Ibrahim Khalil while claiming that his endorsement was sequel to the party’s gubernatorial primary held on May 22, 2026 where he polled 55,851 votes as against his opponent’s 4000 votes.