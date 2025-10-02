From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Institute for Bio-Phytomedicine and Physiatry GTE (IBPP), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has announced that it is currently training students and other young Nigerians in phytomedicine production, which can help in the treatment of cancer and diabetes in Imo State.

The co-founder of the organisation, Engr Stanley Ukaga, disclosed this during a press conference in Owerri, the Imo State capital. He stated that 20 students from Imo State University had already benefited from the training programme.

According to Ukaga, the organisation is also training caregivers for domestic and international medical care services in partnership with two USA-based NGOs, Guide Path LLC and Hands 4Life.

Also, he noted that IBPP is working with local residents to train women on making hair creams for dandruff treatment and other infections, as well as training students on producing phyto products such as bleach, disinfectants, and wine from fruits.

The organisation was founded by Engr Ukaga, Professor Chinyere Ukaga and Professor Kenneth Yongabi, a renowned scientist who has developed phytomedicines for treating diabetes and cancer amongst other diseases.

Professor Yongabi has recently been appointed by the United Nations as one of their senior professional officers, a testament to his decades of research and dedication to science and product development.