Hafsat Abiola-Costello, the daughter of the late Chief MKO Abiola has stated that former military leader Gen. Ibrahim Babangida’s admission of her father’s June 12 victory is a known fact.

In her response to IBB’s June 12, 1993, presidential election disclosure via his book, autobiography, ‘A Journey In Service,’ Hasfat stated that her father’s victory was known by the family.

“My father won, we always knew it,” she said in a statement issued on Friday.

Hasfat acknowledged the significance of IBB’s admission but added that it does not take away the pain and injustice her family and Nigerians suffered.

“For decades, Nigerians have known the truth. This is not new to us. But it is important that history records it from those who played a role in that dark chapter.

“When anyone mentions June 12, my mind always goes to MKO and Kudi. But June 12’s staying power was because the vote that Nigerians expressed that day was a vote for a better future and for unity.

“MKO may have been the symbol of the Hope ‘93 campaign but June 12 was about more than one man, it was about the promise of Nigeria that would deliver for Nigerians.

“For those that kept expressing doubt that Nigerians had spoken so decisively on that day, I’m glad that General IBB’s admission that MKO won the election can now lay the matter to rest.

“It’s sad that such a galvanising statement as the breakthrough vote for MKO should have been truncated by an unjust annulment.

“But I will be forever grateful to both MKO and Kudi for not allowing their fears for their personal safety to stand in the way of the people’s desire for a better Nigeria. May such commitment endure,” she said in the statement.