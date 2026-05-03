As the push for inclusive growth in South-West Nigeria gathers momentum, a landmark ₦80 billion rural transformation initiative is set to take centre stage, with the South-West Development Commission (SWDC) announcing plans to convene a high-level summit aimed at reshaping the economic future of rural communities across the region.

In a statement made available to newsmen, the commission disclosed that it will host a two-day Launch Roundtable in Ibadan on May 5 and 6, 2026, bringing together key stakeholders from government, international development finance institutions, academia, and the private sector to formally unveil the Transformed Communities Programme, also known as TransComs.

The statement noted that the gathering, scheduled to hold at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), represents a decisive step toward aligning funding, expertise, and institutional support for a programme designed to uplift millions of rural dwellers while creating sustainable economic ecosystems.

According to the statement, the programme is being driven in partnership with Prof. Oyebanji Oyelaran-Oyeyinka, one of Africa’s foremost scholars of industrial and technological development, whose leadership is expected to provide strong intellectual and strategic direction for the initiative.

It further explained that TransComs is conceived as a structured intervention to tackle longstanding infrastructure deficits that have hindered productivity in rural areas, particularly in agriculture, by integrating critical sectors such as energy, healthcare, digital access, agro-processing, and microfinance into a unified development model.

The commission revealed in the statement that the programme will cluster neighbouring villages into organised economic units, each designed to function as a self-sustaining community capable of driving its own growth, attracting investments, and reducing dependence on irregular government interventions or donor-driven projects.

The statement added that two pilot sites—Fapote in Ogbomoso and Ibapara in Oyo State—have already been secured, with groundwork on-going to establish key facilities including schools, healthcare centres, and agro-processing infrastructure ahead of a broader rollout across the six Southwest states.

Highlighting the scale of the initiative, the statement projected that the programme will establish 137 TransCom units by 2030, covering all local government areas in Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, and Lagos States, with an interim target of 12 operational sites by the end of 2026.