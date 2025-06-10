Veteran singer and actor Charly Boy has opened up about being chased by women despite being married after he took some nude pictures.

Charly Boy, who made the disclosure on X, said his late father was also sought after by the ladies due to his body.

According to the King of Boys star, his banging body also caught the attention of women 30 years ago.

“There are times and seasons in everyone’s life.

“I heard stories of my beloved late father when he was single and young. He attended Achimota College in Ghana.

“Rumours had it that women no let the fine Bobo rest. He was always showing off his body ‘cos he was a gym rat too.

“30 years ago, I took some suggestive nude pictures because I knew I had a banging body, and the women no let me rest even when they all knew I was married.

“Yea! You can say, na my papa born me,” the post reads.