I see a replay of 1979 in 2027 presidential race — Tambuwal

By Lawrence Agbo

Former Sokoto State governor Aminu Tambuwal has said the 2027 general elections are likely to resemble Nigeria’s historic 1979 presidential contest rather than the 2023 election.

Tambuwal, who also served as Speaker of the House of Representatives, made the remark during an appearance on Politics Today on Friday, where he spoke on the changing political landscape ahead of the next general elections.

According to him, the political alignments, alliances and voter expectations shaping 2027 are significantly different from those that defined the 2023 presidential race.

“Politics is dynamic, and virtually everything about people is dynamic. 2027 may not necessarily be a replay of the 2023 elections,” he said.

Drawing a historical comparison, Tambuwal referenced the 1979 transition election, which featured major political figures such as Shehu Shagari, Obafemi Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Aminu Kano and Waziri Ibrahim.

“I see a replay of 1979 in 2027 rather than the 2023 general elections. You wait and see. The dynamics of today are different from the dynamics of 2023,” he stated.

Tambuwal, who recently moved from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), also said he would not back any presidential hopeful within the party until its primary election is concluded.