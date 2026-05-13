I saw Alexx Ekubo smiling in death – AY Makun

13 May 2026 10:46 am WAT

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AY Makun mourns Alexx Ekubo
Enugu State

Popular actor and comedian AY Makun has added his voice to those sending tributes following the demise of Nollywood star Alexx Ekubo.

Ekubo’s death sent shockwaves across Nigeria’s entertainment industry on Tuesday, with AY Makun mourning his late friend and colleague.

Taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday, AY shared that he saw Ekubo smiling in death while recalling moments of laughter, brotherhood, and other memories.

“Some losses do not feel real no matter how many times you try to process them. Still struggling with the reality that you are gone, Alex.

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“From the laughter to the conversations, the random moments, the brotherhood, and all the memories we shared in this industry… this one hurts deeply.

“I was there. I saw you still smiling even in death. I saw the tears from friends and family. And honestly, a part of me is still in shock.

Rest well my brother. You will be remembered beyond the lights, the cameras, and the fame,” AY penned.

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Enugu State

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