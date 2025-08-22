Head coach of the senior national team of Nigeria Eric Chelle says he is aware of plans by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to replace him with a new coach, OwnGoalNigeria.com reports.

Chelle signed a two-year deal to become the coach of the Nigerian team after a winless start to the world cup qualifiers, and he led them to their first win in the series which was a 2-0 win away to Rwanda in Kigali, before succumbing to a late goal to draw 1-1 with Zimbabwe in Uyo in his second game in charge.

The team currently placed 4th and six points behind the leaders South Africa, they head into the next round of games in September walking a tight rope but with a glimmer of hope that South Africa will be docked three points, three goals for fielding an ineligible player in Teboho Mokoena in their 2-0 win over Lesotho.

In an interview with ace Nigerian journalist, Osasu Obayiuwana, the president of the NFF, Ibrahim Musa Gusua refused to categorically state what the future of the coach will be if they fail to make it to the tournament, when the qualifiers ends in October.

“Well, the key thing is that we know where he met the team. We cannot assess him with only one issue. As you have said it, he met the team in a difficult situation… But if he continues in the way that he is doing, and he gets the results that he is supposed to get, going forward, qualification is one thing and his performance is another thing. We will look at what he has brought to the team. [We will see] if there is any hope for the future and we will take it from there”, he told Osasu in Tanzania.

Responding to the interview, Chelle told Osasu that he has heard stories about getting sacked, but that if indeed it’s true then the NFF should be ready to pay him for the remainder of his contract as coach.

“I have heard a lot of stories, about them wanting to sack me and replace me with someone else. I have heard about that,” Chelle told Osasu in response to Gusau’s statement.

“I know, quite well, that I can be fired after one match. This is the life in football. But if they decide to do that, they must be prepared to pay up the remainder of my contract.”

“When I came to Nigeria, I didn’t come here because of money. I was earning more in my last job. I came to Nigeria because this is a very big team and I want to prove something, to achieve something. I came here for the challenge. Nothing has changed about that.”

On the chances of Nigeria qualifying for the tournament despite their difficult position in the group, the coach said he isn’t bothered by the doubts.

“People have already written us off (with Nigeria failing, so far, to win a single home match in qualifying). But I am not bothered by that. I am concentrating on preparing my players for the remaining four matches that we have. I think that we are going to surprise a lot of people.

He was however quick to point out that his relationship with the powers at the football house isn’t at its best in terms of how often they have reached out to him.

“I have not had very much contact with the NFF President and the General Secretary, since I took charge of the team. We met at the very beginning, of course, and a few times afterwards. But I have been alone, largely, as I go on with doing my job.”