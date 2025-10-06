From Isaac Anumihe and Olileanya Ezekwesiri, Abuja

Against the allegations of certificate forgery by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology Dr Geoffrey Uchechukwu Nnaji, the minister, says he graduated from the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) in 1985.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja on Monday, the minister through his special adviser, Dr Robert Ngwu said that accusation is politically motivated, alleging that the governor of Enugu State is the sponsor of the scandal.

According to him, the governor sees Nnaji as a threat to his (Mbah’s) second term governorship ambition. So, the best way to smear him is to drag him to the mud through certificate scandal.

“It’s increasingly clear that this entire episode is not about education or integrity —- it’s about political desperation, disguised as academic inquiry.

“The timing, the sources, the false documents, and the paid narratives, all point to a co-ordinated campaign to drag a reputable public servant into the mud of partisan politics.

“But Nigerians are wiser than that. The facts are before the courts, the documents are public and the truth cannot be buried under political propaganda,” he said.

According to the minister, he is focused on his work and mandate; advancing innovation, building Nigeria’s science and technology capacity and restoring the nation’s confidence in research-driven industrial growth.

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) earlier disowned the Bachelor of Science degree presented by Nnaji, declaring that he did not graduate from the institution and was never issued a certificate.

The university’s position was conveyed in an official letter dated October 2, 2025, and signed by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Simon Ortuanya, in response to a Freedom of Information request filed by PREMIUM TIMES, an investigative news platform.