I don’t regret supporting Tinubu over Kwankwaso — Abdulmumin Jibrin

By Lawrence Agbo

Abdulmumin Jibrin, member of the House of Representatives representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency in Kano State, has said he has no regrets backing President Bola Tinubu over his long-time political mentor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Jibrin made the remark while appearing on Channels Television’s Politics Today, where he addressed questions about his political journey, shifting alliances, and long-standing ties with key figures in Nigerian politics.

On his decision to support Tinubu, Jibrin maintained that his stance should not be interpreted as disloyalty or betrayal, insisting it was a matter of political choice rather than personal conflict.

“I did, and I do not regret that. It is not a betrayal,” he stated.

Describing Kwankwaso as his political benefactor and mentor, the lawmaker stressed that their relationship remains intact on a personal level despite their divergent political paths.

“I didn’t abandon him; they expelled me from the party. Kwankwaso is my benefactor and mentor. I will continue to respect him. I will never make any comment or join issues with him,” he said.

He also reflected on his broader political conduct, noting that he has consistently avoided public attacks against leaders he has worked with, including President Tinubu, even during periods of political disagreement.

According to him, when he temporarily left Tinubu’s campaign structure in 2022, he chose not to engage in criticism of the President but instead focused on supporting an alternative candidate.

“I have never joined issues with him in public, and I will never do that as a mark of respect that I have for him,” Jibrin said.

He added that such restraint reflects his personal political style, which prioritises respect for former allies regardless of evolving alliances.

The lawmaker also commented on political developments in Kano State, commending Governor Abba Yusuf for what he described as efforts that have contributed to strengthening the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.