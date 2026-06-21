I didn’t announce Broda Shaggi’s death – Officer Woos threatens legal action

Nigerian content creator Jubril Oladapo, popularly known as Officer Woos, has denied reports claiming he announced the death of fellow skit maker Broda Shaggi, describing the allegation as false, malicious and defamatory.

The rumour surfaced after an X user claimed that Officer Woos had announced Broda Shaggi’s death on Instagram, writing: “Officer Woos just announced the passing away of his brother Broda Shaggi via his IG page. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

Responding to the post, Officer Woos shared a screenshot of the claim on his Instagram Story and wrote: “False.”

In a statement issued on Saturday through his legal representatives, Versed Attorneys, the comedian condemned the reports.

“It has come to our client’s attention that certain unverified and anonymous social media pages have published claims alleging that our Client publicly announced the death of a close colleague on his official page,” the statement read.

“Our client has never announced the death of any colleague, friend, or associate on any of his platforms. These publications are entirely manufactured and constitute a deliberate attempt to mislead the public.”

The legal team also dismissed separate allegations that Officer Woos had been arrested for drug trafficking.

“We hereby unequivocally state that both claims are entirely false, fabricated, and without any basis whatsoever. Our client has never been arrested, investigated, charged, or in any way connected to allegations of drug trafficking, at any point in 2025 or at any other time,” the statement added.

Citing Nigerian laws on defamation and cybercrime, the firm demanded “an immediate and unconditional retraction from all pages, handles, and individuals responsible for the publication and circulation of these false statements” and a public apology within 48 hours.

The death rumour emerged about three months after Broda Shaggi was falsely reported to have been shot while filming at the Sango-Ota Bridge in Ogun State. Since then, the skit maker has not publicly addressed the speculation.

The lawyers warned that those behind the false claims could face legal consequences if they fail to retract the publications, insisting that Officer Woos would take all necessary steps to protect his reputation.