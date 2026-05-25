How Wizkid opened global doors for African artists – Nasty C

By Seyi Babalola

Renowned South African rapper Nasty C has attributed the global acclaim of African music to Nigerian artist Wizkid.

During a podcast interview, the Zulu Man With Some Power crooner stated that Wizkid’s 2016 collaboration with Canadian superstar Drake, ‘One Dance,’ opened doors abroad for modern After artists.

He added that, following the collaboration, Afrobeats became so profitable that some artists switched from hip-hop to the genre.

“Wizkid and Drake collaboration on ‘One Dance’ opened the door for African artists.

“After the collaboration, African music received a significant boost. During some of my interviews in Nigeria and Ghana, the hosts told me that some rappers were even switching to Afrobeats because of how lucrative it has become after Wizkid’s collaboration with Drake,” he said.

Drake’s ‘One Dance’, which featured Wizkid and British singer Kyla, holds the Guinness World Record for the first song to hit the billion-stream mark on Spotify.

The song, which combines Afrobeats, dancehall, and pop, is recognised as one of the tunes that first drew international notice to Afrobeats.

Drake acknowledged during an interview that Wizkid made a substantial contribution to the song.

Wizkid is listed as a co-writer, producer, and singer.