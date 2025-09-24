‘African Bad Gyal’ Tiwa Savage has shared how she discovered that her leaked 2021 sex tape was circulated online as part of a bet.

Recalling the controversial issue in an interview with The Breakfast Club released on Tuesday, the Nigerian singer called the leak one of the most painful moments of her life.

Tiwa also revealed that she has been celibate for the last three years.

“When I talked about the sex tape … that’s how I was able to kind of like, try and get through it. But in hindsight, did I really deal with it? I don’t think so. I was hurt… I was a victim,” she said.

Dishing further, Tiwa disclosed that her boyfriend at the time claimed the tape was leaked accidentally, only for her to find out the truth afterwards.

“He said he was trying to save it, and then he pressed send by accident… I later on found out that it was a bet with his friends,” the singer stated.

“They thought I did it for PR. A lot of people thought, ‘Oh, she’s not relevant anymore, and she’s doing this.’ And I’m like, guys, trust me, if I wanted to do that, I would have had better lighting,” Tiwa added.