How Davido’s cousin B-Red escaped assassination attempt

By Lawrence Agbo

B-Red, cousin of Davido and son of Ademola Adeleke, narrowly escaped what the Osun State Government described as an assassination attempt in Osogbo.

The incident reportedly happened on Wednesday afternoon around Oke-Fia, close to the Government House, according to the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi.

In a statement issued on April 30, 2026, Alimi alleged that hoodlums suspected to be led by a man identified as Asiri Eniba attempted to attack the singer while he was driving through the area.

B-Red, whose real name is Adebayo Adeleke, explained that the incident started while he was returning from Alekuwodo Market after stepping out to buy a few items.

According to him, he noticed several commercial motorcyclists wearing AMBO caps trying to surround his vehicle at a traffic point beneath Oke-Fia Bridge.

“As I went out to buy some stuff around Alekuwodo market, I just saw some Okada riders with AMBO caps trying to surround my vehicle at a traffic point under Okefia Bridge. As we tried to move out, we saw a white Toyota Venza coming towards us with a shout of “it is him; It is him.”

He said the situation escalated when a white Toyota Venza approached his car and one of its occupants shouted, “It is him, it is him,” signaling the start of the pursuit.

B-Red stated that as he attempted to leave the area, the vehicle and the motorcycles began chasing him, repeatedly trying to block his path and stop his movement.

He said the pursuit continued through the streets until he managed to drive into the premises of the Osun State Government House at Oke-Fia, where he found safety.

“As we moved, the Toyota Venza pursued us, trying to block my jeep. At the same time, the multiple motorcycles also joined in the chase. The chasing continued until we got to the gate of the Osun state Government House, Oke-fia.

During the chase, he claimed he was able to identify one of the people inside the Toyota Venza as Asiri Eniba, whom he described as a known APC thug.

“We identified one of the occupants of the vehicle to be Asiri Eniba, a notorious APC Thug “.

The state government said the matter had been reported to the police and described the development as a serious security threat.

Alimi called on security agencies to immediately arrest and prosecute those involved, insisting that the alleged attack should not be treated lightly.