Housing: Gov Abiodun’s administration has created jobs for 50,000 artisans, says Omoniyi

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Commissioner for Housing in Ogun State, Jamiu Akande Omoniyi, on Friday, disclosed that the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration in the last five years has created no fewer than 50,000 jobs for artisans in the housing sector of the state.

Omoniyi explained that the jobs were made possible through a direct labour strategy adopted by the state government in executing various housing projects across Ogun.

The Commissioner made this known while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after leading members of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) on the inspection tour of buildings under construction in President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB), Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Omoniyi said that the incumbent administration in the state, in the last five years, has been bullish with provision of affordable, medium and high income homes across the three senatorial districts of Ogun.

According to him, no fewer than 4,000 homes have been put in place by the Governor Abiodun-led administration, creating direct jobs for over 50,000 artisans via direct labour in the process.

The Housing Commissioner stated that the PMB Estate was conceived and started by the immediate past administration in the state, but it was left fallow with incomplete Infrastructures all over the place.

He added that the incumbent administration, however, decided to turn the wasting assets into things of great value to the people of Ogun State and Nigerians in the diaspora who want to live in the state, by reactivating the estate which was left in a parlous state.

Omoniyi explained further that the state government would be partnering with registered realtors in the marketing of the PMB Estate which now has 115 semi-detached and fully-detached four-bedroom duplexes as well as the available plots of land in the estate.

“We have an assemblage of about 150 realtors being conducted round the PMB Estate to sensitize them on the offerings by the state government on it. Here, we have 115 semi-detached and fully detached 4 bedroom duplexes and available plots of land.

“PMB was conceived and started by the immediate past administration in the state, but it was left fallow with incomplete infrastructures all over the place. But the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun decided to turn the wasting assets into things of great value to the people of Ogun State and Nigerians in the diaspora who want to live in Ogun State.

“The incumbent administration, in the last five years, has been bullish with provision of affordable, medium and high income housing across the state. No fewer than 4,000 homes have been put in place by this administration. We have engaged over 50,000 artisans via direct labour in the housing sector. We have turned unknown villages to smart cities such as Kobape as a result of our housing schemes. We are about the only state with affordable housing schemes. Low income ones are being sold between N10m and N15m, medium is sold at N70m while high is about N175m.

“And relying on the success Ogun has generated so far with the GRA Regeneration scheme at Ibara, this location is the next port of call. Here, semi detached duplexes will be sold for N125m and the costs of fully detached duplexes will range between N160m and N165m. These are solid structures built to the standard of modern architectural designs.

“Looking at the quality of the buildings and the infrastructures provided such as the perimeter fence, drainage, solar powered light and entrance gates, you would realize that the cost is highly subsidized by the state government”, Omoniyi submitted.

Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on the Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC), Faruq Adenuga, said that the estate is a top-notch in terms of integrity and quality, noting the prices of the duplexes have been highly subsidized by the state government.

While listing other infrastructures provided for subscribers to the PMB Estate such as service building, children’s park and club house, Adenuga disclosed that the semi detached duplexes are built on about 500 square meters of land, while fully detached duplexes are built on approximately 900 square meters.

“The integrity and quality of the buildings is second to none and it is being handled by one of the foremost contractors in the country. Also, the estate has a green area and captivating scenic views that will give subscribers value for their money”, he added.

Speaking on behalf of the realtors, Ojikutu Olusola, commended the state government on the quality of construction in the estate, saying members of REDAN will work with the state government to market the project.