Veteran Nigerian rapper Reminisce has posited that the hip-hop genre is the only one that does not respect numbers or money.

Reminisce said this in a recent episode of the On The Record podcast amid the ongoing feud between rappers Odumodublvck and Blaqbonez.

According to Reminisce, a rapper can only earn the respect of the hip-hop world through his skills regardless of how influential or affluent the artiste is.

“Hip-hop is the only genre that doesn’t respect numbers or money. No matter how much money you make as a rapper, you can’t buy it [the respect of the Hip-hop world].

“That’s one thing I love about Hip-hop. You have to earn it. People have to say, ‘Vector is a good rapper, he’s a legend.’

“If you like, see 5 trillion streams, if you like, name your album the greatest. Nobody cares. Rap respects pure skills. That’s why Kendrick Lamar is widely adjudged the winner of his hip-hop battle with Canadian superstar Drake.

“If you look at the margin between Drake and Lamar in terms of commercial, it’s very wide. But because it’s about skill set, which is the primary thing in hip-hop, Lamar won.”