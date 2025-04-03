By John Ogunsemore

Leading healthcare company, HealthTracka has unveiled the highly anticipated Banking on Women’s Health Conference (BWHC) and launch of the groundbreaking Banking on Women’s Health Innovation Award, both dedicated to transforming the landscape of women’s healthcare in Nigeria.

The announcement is contained in a statement sent to Daily Sun on Thursday, April 3.

Scheduled for May 3, 2025, at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos, the BWHC will convene leading healthcare professionals, policymakers, innovators, and advocates to drive critical conversations and actionable solutions for women’s health.

Under the theme “Improving Women’s Health One Conversation at a Time,” the conference aims to address the long-standing disparities in women’s health, where women spend 25% more time in poor health than men, due to under-research, underfunding, and underestimation.

“The Banking on Women’s Health Conference is more than just an event; it’s a movement,” says Ifeoluwa Dare-Johnson, founder and CEO HealthTracka.

“We are committed to creating a platform for open, bold, and solution-driven conversations that will drive investment, innovation, and policy changes, ensuring women’s health is prioritized.”

According to the statement, the conference will establish BWHC as Africa’s premier women’s health conference, drive critical conversations on women’s health issues, and launch the State of Women’s Health in Nigeria Report, providing data-driven insights.

Many health issues disproportionately affect women, or present differently in women than men.

These include, but are not limited to, maternal health complications, reproductive health issues such as endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), fibroids, various forms of cancer including breast and cervical cancer, menopause-related conditions, and menstrual health disorders.

In conjunction with the conference, Healthtracka said, the Banking on Women’s Health Innovation Award is designed to recognize and empower innovators driving transformative solutions for women’s health in Nigeria.

“We believe that innovation, advocacy and research is key to bridging the gap in women’s healthcare,” says the CEO/Founder HealthTracka.

“The Innovation Award will spotlight and support those with bold ideas that can significantly improve women’s health and well-being.”

The company said submissions for the Innovation Award opened on March 10, 2025 and closed on March 31, 2025.

It added that top 10 innovators would be announced on April 10, 2025, following which a pitch competition would take place April 20, 2025, and winners announced at BWHC on May 3, 2025.

“To be eligible, applicants must be Nigerian residents or Nigerian-founded entities, and their innovations must focus on women’s health.

“Solutions must be at least at the prototype stage. While the award is open to all genders, the innovations must prioritize women’s health outcomes.

“The award offers significant benefits, including a ₦5,000,000 grant for the winner, along with mentorship, investor access, and visibility.

“The first runner-up will receive ₦3,000,000 in funding, while the second runner-up will be awarded ₦2,000,000, both with similar access to mentorship and investment opportunities.

“Healthtracka encourages innovators, healthcare professionals, and advocates to participate in the BWHC and apply for the Innovation Award.

“Together, we can drive meaningful change and ensure every woman in Nigeria has access to the healthcare she deserves,” the statement reads in part.