By Henry Uche

The Nigeria Union of Hawkers (NUH) has unveiled plans to celebrate rural and highway hawkers as Nigeria joins the rest of the world to celebrate International Hawkers’ Day, observed on Monday, May 26, 2025.

The President of the NUH, Mr Olumuyiwa Babalola, who made this known to Daily Sun in a statement, said the group would provide medical assistance, offer scholarships, provide general maintenance for members, and offer training programmes that would empower hawkers and improve their businesses.

While emphasising the union’s regulatory guidelines to transform the hawking trade, deter child abuse and criminal activities, and enhance societal wellbeing, he urged the government to support the union’s efforts, saying it would uplift hawkers’ lives and contribute to the economy.

With the theme “Empowering Street Entrepreneurs: Dignity, Rights, and Recognition,” the Union seeks policies that protect hawkers’ rights and working conditions and promote dignity and respect for hawkers in public discourse and law enforcement.

Babalola solicited public support and local government collaboration for better infrastructure and safety, noting that hawking has been a vital trade that has empowered over 15 million individuals, mostly unemployed graduates and families, and helped people escape poverty.

“Today is celebrated worldwide to recognise the importance of hawkers in the informal economy and to raise awareness about the challenges they face. International Hawkers’ Day typically centres on celebrating hawkers’ culture and their contributions to society, encouraging them to celebrate their heritage, inspiring future generations, highlighting their importance in preserving local culture, and recognising their hard work and dedication,” he said.

The NUH’s president opined that it was time to celebrate the rich culinary heritage, the diverse offerings, and the social significance of hawkers’ culture and the need to acknowledge the hard work, dedication, and entrepreneurial spirit of hawkers, who are often small business owners and the backbone of local food scenes.

“International Hawkers’ Day encourages people to visit and support hawker centres, recognising them as affordable, democratic spaces that reflect the diversity of the country and its people.

“The day recognises hawkers’ impact on local economies, the challenges they face, and provides an opportunity to share stories, personal memories, and experiences related to hawking activities, encouraging a sense of community and nostalgia. We emphasise the need for respect, legal protection, and empowerment and recognise hawking as a form of entrepreneurship,” he said.

He bemoaned that the trade has been marred by exploitation of children and child labour, which poses numerous security risks. Thus, the NUH would be creating a database of hawkers with identification details, providing social support, and establishing a formal bureaucratic process to regulate the trade and create a dignified and friendly trading environment for hawkers.

“We aim to balance the benefits of hawking with the need to protect vulnerable individuals and promote a secure trading environment. As Nigeria marks its first-ever official celebration of International Hawkers’ Day, on behalf of all union members, we extend our appreciation to the governors of Cross River, Anambra, Niger, Borno, Kano, and Ebonyi states for their ongoing monetary, unflinching support and financial assistance to hawkers,” he said.

He urged other states to follow suit and adopt best practices for supporting hawkers and enhancing their economic contributions. “We pledge to stand against eviction, extortion, and exploitative policies. We call for inclusive development that uplifts every Nigerian, especially those in the informal sector,” he urged.