Haske takes early lead in Adamawa APC governorship primary

From Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Emerging results from the All Progressives Congress (APC) indicate that businessman and frontline aspirant Abdulrahman Bashir Haske has, against the run of play, established a commanding lead in the ongoing governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress in Adamawa State.

According to figures released by the campaign’s media reports team, results collated from 216 wards across the state, with only 10 wards in Toungo Local Government Area yet to be received, place Haske significantly ahead of other contenders in the keenly contested exercise held on May 20, 2026.

The figures released by the situation room show the following standings:

Bashir Haske — 555,427 votes (68.66%)

Ahmed Tijjani Galadima — 146,068 votes (18.00%)

Senator Iya Abbas — 64,430 votes (7.96%)

Abdulrazak Namdas — 45,562 votes (5.61%)

The development, if sustained, has mathematically positioned Haske as the flag-bearer of the ruling party ahead of the 2027 governorship election in Adamawa State.

Political observers say the early figures have sent shock waves across the state’s political landscape, particularly as several established power blocs and influential stakeholders were believed to have backed rival aspirants in the race.

Sources within the Haske camp described the outcome as a reflection of widespread grassroots acceptance, strategic mobilisation, and growing support for what supporters have termed a “new direction” for the party in Adamawa.

The contest, which drew national attention, featured prominent political figures including Ahmed Tijjani Galadima, Abdulrazak Namdas, and Iya Abbas, all of whom mounted vigorous campaigns across the state in the weeks leading to the primary.

As party officials continue the final stages of collation, attention now shifts to the remaining results from Toungo Local Government Area and the official declaration by the electoral committee overseeing the exercise.

Meanwhile, supporters of Bashir Haske have begun celebrations in parts of Yola and other major towns, expressing optimism that the businessman-turned-politician has secured a decisive mandate to lead the party into the next general election.

It remains to be seen whether the results will be officially announced.