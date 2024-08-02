Hardship protest; police arrest 269 suspects in Kano

From Desmond Mgboh Kano

Kano State Police Command have arrested a total 269 suspects over alleged acts of violence, destruction, looting, and causing harm to innocent civilians including the damage of public and private properties duringThursdays protest.

A statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa said that they recovered items which included manyJerricans of 25 Litres of groundnut oil, a large quantity of stationeries, foodstuffs and other valuable.

According to him, the suspects are being held at the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and would be charged in court upon completion of the investigation.

He restated the prerogative of the Nigeria Police to ensure the protection of lives and propertie adding that whoever causes violence, destruction, looting of people’s and government properties, as well as meddling of fake news to heat up the situation would be dealt with according to the law.

He called on residents to strictly obey the 24-hour curfew imposed by the State Government as violations will not be tolerated adding that the police would continue to take proactive measures to prevent any breach of the law

“Law-abiding citizens are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities promptly to the authorities to help maintain peace and stability of the State” he assured.