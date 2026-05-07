Hantavirus: 5 ways to avoid contracting deadly disease

By Seyi Babalola

The recent rise in conversations around Hantavirus has renewed public concern about how the disease spreads and the practical steps people can take to stay safe.

Hantavirus is a rare but potentially deadly viral infection primarily transmitted to humans through contact with infected rodents, especially their urine, droppings, or saliva.

Health experts warn that inhaling contaminated particles from dried rodent waste is one of the most common ways people become infected.

Although cases are relatively uncommon in many parts of the world, the disease can lead to severe respiratory complications, making prevention extremely important.

Daily Sun brings to you five important ways to avoid contracting hantavirus:

1. Keep rats and mice out of your home

Rodents are the main carriers of hantavirus. Preventing them from entering homes, offices, farms, and storage spaces is one of the most effective safety measures.

Experts recommend sealing holes, cracks, and openings around doors, roofs, windows, and pipes.

Food items should also be stored in tightly covered containers, while waste bins must be properly closed to avoid attracting rodents.

Regular cleaning of hidden areas such as attics, kitchens, and storage rooms can also help reduce rodent infestation.

2. Avoid sweeping dry rodent droppings

One of the biggest mistakes people make is sweeping or vacuuming rat droppings directly.

This can release contaminated particles into the air, increasing the risk of inhalation.

Instead, health authorities advise spraying droppings and contaminated surfaces with disinfectant or bleach solution before carefully wiping them with disposable paper towels or gloves.

Protective gear such as face masks and rubber gloves should also be worn when cleaning areas suspected to be contaminated by rodents.

3. Maintain proper environmental hygiene

Dirty surroundings create ideal breeding grounds for rats and mice. Bushes around homes should be cleared regularly, while refuse dumps should not be allowed to accumulate close to residential buildings.

Firewood, cartons, and unused materials should also be kept away from living spaces because rodents often hide in such places.

Good sanitation practices in markets, warehouses, schools, and food storage facilities can significantly reduce exposure risks.

4. Be careful while camping or staying in abandoned buildings

People who spend time outdoors, especially campers, farmers, hunters, and construction workers, may face increased exposure to rodent-infested environments.

Experts advise avoiding sleeping directly on bare ground and ensuring camping areas are free from rodent nests or droppings.

Abandoned houses, poorly ventilated cabins, and unused buildings should also be approached with caution.

Before occupying such spaces, doors and windows should be opened for ventilation to reduce the concentration of potentially contaminated air particles.

5. Seek medical attention early if symptoms appear

Early symptoms of hantavirus can resemble flu-like illnesses, including fever, fatigue, muscle aches, headaches, dizziness, and chills.

In severe cases, breathing difficulties may develop as the infection progresses.

Doctors warn that delayed treatment can increase complications. Anyone who develops unusual symptoms after exposure to rodents or contaminated areas should seek immediate medical care.

While there is currently no specific cure for hantavirus, early diagnosis and supportive treatment can improve survival chances significantly.

Public health experts continue to stress that awareness, cleanliness, and rodent control remain the strongest defences against the disease.