Hamzat clinches APC guber ticket in Lagos

Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat has emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general election.

Hamzat’s emergence followed a gubernatorial primary election that held across the state on Thursday.

Chairman of the APC National Governorship Primary Election Committee, General Jon Temlong (rtd), announced the results of the election at the party’s state secretariat in Ogba, Ikeja.

Temlong said Hamzat secured 657,917 votes out of 657,974 votes cast, while his sole challenger, Lanre Jim-Kamal, got one.

Another aspirant, Samuel Ajose, pulled out before the exercise.

The committee chairman described the exercise as peaceful and transparent.

The declaration was witnessed by many party bigwigs, including Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, former Deputy Governor, Femi Pedro, and other members of the Governors Advisory Council (GAC).

In his acceptance speech, Hamzat expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, Governor Sanwo-Olu, GAC members and other members of the party for the confidence reposed in him.

He said, “I want to thank Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for what you have done for this state and the party.

“With humility, I accept the candidacy of the APC in the upcoming 2027 elections.”

The gubernatorial candidate also unveiled a developmental agenda dubbed “My Lagos Dream,” which he said encapsulates his vision for the continued development of the state.