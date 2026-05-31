Gunmen kill eight in Imo community

From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Unknown gunmen have killed at least eight residents, including security personnel, in Abacheke community, Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

The gunmen, who emerged from the surrounding bushes, reportedly launched an attack on a checkpoint within the community, resulting in the deaths of eight individuals, including police officers.

Our correspondent learnt that the gunmen stormed the community and began firing sporadically, causing residents to scamper for safety as they fled for their lives.

According to a community source, “People thought a war had broken out. By the time the shooting died down, eight people had been shot dead.”

Another source said that the sudden attack on the checkpoint manned by security personnel by the gunmen was not unconnected with the illegal bunkering activities going on in the community.

“This sudden attack by gunmen on security personnel at a checkpoint is not unconnected with the illegal bunkering in the Abacheke community, in which most of the politicians and their boys from this area are involved. As politics for 2027 begins, clashes between the different militants and their sponsors will increase,” the source alleged.

However, while the state police command has deployed more personnel to the community, the actual cause of the invasion has yet to be ascertained, as the police have not issued any official statement on the incident.