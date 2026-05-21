Gunmen kidnap Ekiti LG Vice Chairman

From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Suspected kidnappers have reportedly kidnapped the Vice Chairman of Ilejemeje Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Hon. Grace Ogunleye.

It was gathered that she was kidnapped along Ipere-Iludun Ekiti road on Thursday while returning to Ido-Ekiti from Ilejemeje where she had earlier attended an official meeting.

The Director of Information and Civic Orientation, Ilejemeje Local Government,

Falade Sunday, who confirmed the incident in a statement provided to newsmen said, security agencies have been alerted and efforts were ongoing to rescue the victim.

The statement reads, “The Vice Chairman of Ilejemeje Local Government, Hon. Chief Mrs. Grace Ogunleye, has reportedly been kidnapped along Ipere–Iludun Ekiti road.

“According to reports, her vehicle was later found abandoned while her whereabouts remain unknown. Her mobile phone has also been switched off as of the time of filing this report.

” She had earlier visited Ilejemeje this morning and was returning to Ido-Ekiti when the unfortunate incident occurred.

“Security agencies have been alerted while efforts are ongoing to locate and rescue her safely.”

The incident is coming few weeks after suspected gunmen killed a pastor and abducted some church worshippers in Eda Oniyo, Ilejemeje Local Government Area of the state.