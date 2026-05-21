Guinness reinforces growth, efficiency agenda

By Merit Ibe

Guinness Nigeria has reiterated its commitment to sustainable growth, operational efficiency, and corporate transparency.

The company highlighted its business performance, governance structure, and long-term strategic direction, during a media briefing where it pointed to key milestones since the start of its strategic reset initiative, including stronger profitability, improved shareholder returns, and a more resilient balance sheet.

The company also reported net sales of N730.8 billion for the 18 months ended December 2025, along with a net profit of N41.2 billion. “First-quarter 2026 net profit rose 47.9 percent to N10.4 billion. “Its share price has appreciated significantly since September 2024, reflecting renewed investor confidence and stronger market sentiment around the business.”

The Finance and Strategy Director of Guinness Nigeria Plc, Mayank Kabra, who represented the managing director, said the company’s progress reflects deliberate efforts to build a stronger and more agile organisation positioned for long-term growth. “Our transformation journey is anchored on operational excellence, consumer obsession, disciplined financial management, and a winning culture. We are building a business that is not only resilient, but also capable of delivering sustainable value to consumers, employees, communities, and shareholders,” he said.

He said Guinness Nigeria is one of the first companies certified under the Nigerian Exchange Corporate Governance Rating System, reiterating the company’s commitment to ethical business practices through its Code of Business Conduct and continued participation in the Convention for Business Integrity.

Speaking on the company’s governance and social impact priorities, the Corporate Relations and Legal Director of Guinness Nigeria Plc, Rotimi Odusola, said the business remains anchored on the values that have shaped its standing in the Nigerian market. He spotlighted the company’s social impact initiatives spanning education, healthcare, and responsible drinking advocacy, disclosing that over 100 students have benefited from its undergraduate scholarship programme since 2019, while its Guinness Eye Centres in Lagos and Onitsha continue to receive investments in equipment, renovation, and cataract surgeries.

“Strong governance, ethical conduct, and meaningful community engagement are not peripheral to how we operate; they are central to it. As we continue to grow, we remain intentional about doing business the right way and contributing to the communities that have supported us for over seven decades,” he said.

Investments in people and culture transformation were highlighted by the company, as recent learning and development initiatives have improved productivity and strengthened accountability across the organisation.

Guinness Nigeria said it remains focused on driving innovation, strengthening consumer engagement, and building culturally resonant brands capable of sustaining growth in Nigeria’s evolving beverage market.